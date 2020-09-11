No new COVID-19 cases identified Thursday in Nova Scotia, two active cases remain

No new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Nova Scotia on Thursday.

Public Health said Friday it is managing and investigating a case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia that had been identified in another province.

A release states since that person tested positive in another province, the case is not included in the total number of positive cases in Nova Scotia.

Government says there are two active COVID-19 cases remaining in Nova Scotia on Friday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 82,189 negative test results, 1,086 positive cases, and 65 deaths.

There is currently no one being treated for COVID-19 in a Nova Scotia hospital and 1,019 cases are considered resolved.

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,212 Nova Scotia tests on September 10.