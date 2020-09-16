No new COVID-19 cases identified Tuesday in Nova Scotia, one active case remains

No new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Nova Scotia on Tuesday.

Government says there is one active COVID-19 case remaining in Nova Scotia on Wednesday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 84,747 negative test results, 1,086 positive cases, and 65 deaths.

There is currently no one being treated for COVID-19 in a Nova Scotia hospital and 1,020 cases are considered resolved.

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 902 Nova Scotia tests on September 15.