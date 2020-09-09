No new COVID-19 cases identified Tuesday in Nova Scotia, three active cases remain

No new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Nova Scotia on Tuesday.

Government said in a release Wednesday there are 3 active cases remaining in the province.

To date, Nova Scotia has 81,092 negative test results, 1,086 positive cases, and 65 deaths.

There is currently no one being treated for COVID-19 in a Nova Scotia hospital and 1,018 cases are considered resolved.

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 801 Nova Scotia tests on September 8.