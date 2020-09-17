No new COVID-19 cases identified Wednesday in Nova Scotia, one active case remains

No new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Nova Scotia on Wednesday.

Government says there is one active COVID-19 case remaining in Nova Scotia on Thursday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 85,288 negative test results, 1,086 positive cases, and 65 deaths.

There is currently no one being treated for COVID-19 in a Nova Scotia hospital and 1,020 cases are considered resolved.

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 962 Nova Scotia tests on September 16.