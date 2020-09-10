No new COVID-19 cases identified Wednesday in Nova Scotia, two active cases remain

No new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Nova Scotia on Wednesday.

Government said in a release Thursday there are 2 active cases remaining in the province.

To date, Nova Scotia has 81,596 negative test results, 1,086 positive cases, and 65 deaths.

There is currently no one being treated for COVID-19 in a Nova Scotia hospital and 1,019 cases are considered resolved.

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,008 Nova Scotia tests on September 9.