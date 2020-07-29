No new COVID-19 cases in N.B. Tuesday, three active cases remain

Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Tuesday.

Three active cases remain out of 170 confirmed cases overall.

51,244 tests have been conducted in the province and two deaths have been attributed to the virus.

The last positive case of COVID-19 was reported 8 days ago.

Government reported 7,643 vehicles entered New Brunswick on Monday.

Of these, approximately 3,800 entered via the Aulac crossing with Nova Scotia, around 1,200 entered via Campbellton and approximately 1,100

crossed the Confederation Bridge from Prince Edward Island.

A total of 131 vehicles were refused entry to the province on July 27.