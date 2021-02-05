No new COVID-19 cases, N.S. state of emergency renewed on Friday

There are eight active COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia after no new cases were reported on Friday.

Public Health says there are currently two people being treated in hospital, including one in ICU.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 167,755 tests for COVID-19, with 495 positive cases and no deaths.

Officials say 686 tests were administered between January 29th and February 4th at rapid-testing pop-up sites in Antigonish, Halifax and Truro.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,681 Nova Scotia tests on Thursday.

To date 17,295 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nova Scotia, with 4,681 people who have received both required doses.

The province says a new state of emergency will take effect at noon on Sunday February 7th and will expire at noon on Sunday February 21st, unless it is terminated or extended.