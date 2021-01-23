No new COVID-19 cases reported in N.S. on Saturday

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Nova Scotia on Saturday.

There are currently 20 active cases in the province, though no one is currently in hospital.

In a release, Public Health says that starting Monday, mental health and addictions support groups can meet in groups of up to 25 with physical distancing.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 150,480 tests for COVID-19, with 481 positive cases and no deaths.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,438 Nova Scotia tests on January 22nd.