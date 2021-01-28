No new COVID-19 cases reported in N.S. on Thursday

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Nova Scotia on Thursday.

Public Health says there are 11 active cases remaining in the province, with one person being treated in hospital.

To date 13,504 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with 2,709 Nova Scotians receiving two doses.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 157,284 tests for COVID-19, with 487 positive cases and no deaths.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,763 Nova Scotia tests on Wednesday.