No new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia Monday

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Nova Scotia on Monday.

Public Health says there are 24 active infections in the province, with two people receiving treatment in hospital, including one in ICU.

Officials say 39,444 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province as of Sunday, with 14, 433 Nova Scotians who have received both necessary doses.

Since October 1st, Nova Scotia has completed 249,957 tests for COVID-19, with 570 positive cases and no deaths.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 2,768 Nova Scotia tests on March 7th.