No new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia on Friday

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nova Scotia on Friday.

Public Health says there are nine active cases of the virus remaining in the province, including one person who is being treated in ICU.

Since October 1st, Nova Scotia has completed 177,461 tests for COVID-19, with 501 positive cases and no deaths.

1,006 tests were administered between February 5th and 11th at the rapid-testing pop-up sites in Amherst, Cole Harbour, Halifax and Tantallon.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,999 Nova Scotia tests on February 11th.

As of Thursday, 22,343 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nova Scotia, with 7,498 people who have received two doses.