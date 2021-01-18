No new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia on Monday

There are 25 active cases of COVID-19 in the province after no new cases were reported on Monday.

Public Health says one of the cases reported in the Eastern Zone on Sunday was tested in Nova Scotia and is self-isolating here, but is a resident of a different province or territory.

Officials say their case is being removed from Nova Scotia's cumulative provincial data.

None of the active cases of COVID-19 are being treated in hospital.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 142,302 tests for COVID-19, with 468 positive cases and no deaths.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,079 Nova Scotia tests on January 17th.