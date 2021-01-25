No new COVID-19 cases reported Monday in Nova Scotia

There are no new COVID-19 cases being reported in Nova Scotia on Monday.

Public Health says there are 15 active cases of the virus across the province, but no one is being treated for it in hospital.

Officials say 11,083 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Sunday, and of those, 2,708 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 152,410 tests for COVID-19, with 482 positive cases and no deaths.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 837 Nova Scotia tests on January 24th.