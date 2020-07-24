No new COVID-19 cases, state of emergency order extended in N.S.

No new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Nova Scotia on Thursday.

To date, the province has 61,626 negative test results, 1,067 positive COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths.

The last positive COVID-19 case was identified nine days ago, and there is only one active case of the virus remaining.

1,003 cases are considered resolved and there is currently no one receiving treatment for the virus in hospital in Nova Scotia.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 677 Nova Scotia tests on Wednesday.

Government says there are no licensed long-term care homes in the province with active cases of COVID-19.

The province says it is renewing the state of emergency order to protect the health and safety of Nova Scotians and to ensure the safe reopening of businesses and services.

It takes effect at noon on Sunday July 26 and runs until 11:59 a.m. Sunday August 9 unless terminated or extended.