No new COVID-19 cases, three new U.K. variant cases identified in Nova Scotia

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nova Scotia on Monday, but three new U.K. variant cases have been identified in the province.

Officials say two of the cases are in the Central Zone and are related to international travel, with one case considered resolved and the other still self-isolating.

The third case is in the Eastern Zone and is considered resolved, and officials say none of the cases are connected to Kings Wharf and there is no sign of community spread from the variant cases.

To date, there have been 17 cases of the U.K. variant and 10 of the South African variant in Nova Scotia.

Public Health says there are 24 active COVID-19 cases in the province as of Monday, with one person being treated in hospital.