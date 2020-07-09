No new COVID-19 cases Thursday, four active cases remain in N.S.

There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday in Nova Scotia.

To date, the province has 56,227 negative test results, 1,066 positive COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths, and four active COVID-19 cases.

As of Wednesday, 999 cases are now considered resolved.

One person who previously tested positive is still being treated in hospital, but government says that their case is considered resolved.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 398 Nova Scotia tests on Wednesday.

There are no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

At a press conference Thursday, Dr. Robert Strang, Chief Medical Officer of Health, says contact tracing for the cases reported on the weekend and yesterday has revealed minimal contact with other individuals.