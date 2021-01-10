No new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in Nova Scotia

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nova Scotia on Sunday.

In a release, Premier Stephen McNeil said, "Seeing a low number of cases recently and now none today reflects the good work of Nova Scotians in following the public health protocols."

Dr. Robert Strang, Chief Medical Officer of Health added while he is please to have no new cases to report, Nova Scotia is "not out of the woods yet."

There are 28 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Nova Scotia, with no one currently being treated in hospital.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 126,980 tests for COVID-19, with 439 positive cases and no deaths.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,343 Nova Scotia tests on January 9th.