No new information on missing child during weekend search

The Town of Truro says no new information has been found on the whereabouts of missing 3-year-old Dylan Ehler.

In an update Monday morning, the town detailed the efforts by police and search crews over the weekend.

The command post was set up in the Timbits Soccer Field area on Marshland Drive and Park Street Friday night and members of Colchester Ground Search and Rescue searched both sides of the Salmon River banks to Highway 102.

This area was flown extensively on Friday with the DNR helicopter, and areas of interest were followed up by ground searchers.

Efforts on Saturday concentrated on the Lepper Brook area where Dylan's boots had been located, and police re-canvassed Elizabeth and Queen Street residences looking for new information.

Searchers walked the riverbed at low tide along the Salmon River to Highway 102 on Sunday.

The town says an in-depth grid search was conducted along Elizabeth Street in the area of Lepper Brook.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Truro Police Service at 902-895-5351.