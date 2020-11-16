No Nova Scotia-P.E.I. ferry service Monday: Northumberland Ferries

Northumberland Ferries Limited has cancelled all crossings between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island on Monday.

In an e-mail, the ferry operator says there will be no service between Caribou, N.S. and Wood Islands, P.E.I. due to the weather in the Northumberland Strait.

Environment Canada issued a Gail Warning for the strait at around 3:00 a.m. and is calling for winds of more than 80 km/h along with rain for Monday.

There is no word on if Tuesday's crossings will go ahead as scheduled.