No public cenotaph service or Remembrance Day parade in Truro in 2020

There will be no public cenotaph service or Remembrance Day parade in Truro this year due to COVID-19.

In an e-mail to our newsroom, the Royal Canadian Legion says a private service for veterans, legion members and invited guests will be held in the auditorium of Colchester Branch 026 at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday November 11.

All COVID-19 protocols will be in effect for the service and wreaths will be pre-laid at the Truro Cenotaph.

The public can lay wreaths at the cenotaph between 7:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on Remembrance Day.