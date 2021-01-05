No search for missing scallop fishermen Tuesday

There will be no search for the five scallop fishermen missing from the Chief William Saulis fishing vessel on Tuesday due to poor weather.

The Nova Scotia RCMP says the Underwater Recovery Team performed side scan sonar on Monday, but did not locate the missing vessel.

Police say weather and water conditions will be assessed daily to determine when search efforts can resume.

It is believed the Chief William Saulis sank on the morning of December 15th on the way back from a fishing trip in the Bay of Fundy.