No underwater search for missing fishermen on Thursday

The RCMP says its Underwater Recovery Team is unable to continue in the search for five missing fishermen from the Chief William Saulis on Thursday due to "unfavourable conditions".

In a news release, police say this aspect of the operation continues to be assessed on a daily basis.

RCMP Air Services intends to search the coastline between Digby Gut and Harbourville via helicopter on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the RCMP partnered with the Department of Lands and Forestry and searched the coastline between Digby Gut and Margaretsville via helicopter, but did not locate the missing fishermen or debris from the vessel.

Updates and information on the search for the missing fishermen will be provided on a daily basis.