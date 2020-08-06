Noise complaint leads to Amherst Police officer having finger bitten

A 25-year-old man has been charged after Amherst Police say a noise complaint led to an officer being bitten.

The suspect was spotted on the front porch of his residence playing loud music around 11:30 p.m. on Monday and was warned he would have to turn it down.

Police received complaints about the noise minutes later and returned the area, where Justin David Morgan was arrested for refusing to turn the music off and a continuation of the offense.

Amherst Police say he bit the index finger of one of the officers during the arrest and refused to let go, causing a severe injury.

Morgan has been remanded into custody on charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and mischief.

The injured officer was treated at the hospital and later released, but remains off work as a result of the injury.