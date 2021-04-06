Nominations open for 2021 Lieutenant-Governor's Community Spirit Award

Nominations are now open for the 2021 Lieutenant-Governor's Community Spirit Award.

Communities, Culture and Heritage Minister Suzanne Lohnes-Croft says the award celebrates the strength and diversity of Nova Scotia's vibrant communities.

The award, administered by the Department of Communities, Culture and Heritage, was established in 2007.

The province says up to four community recipients are chosen by a selection committee based on applications that best fit the award's criteria.

Nominations must be received by midnight on Friday May 14 and any nominations received for last years awards, that were cancelled due to COVID-19, will be considered for 2021.