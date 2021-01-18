Nominations open for provincial volunteer awards

Nominations for the 47th annual Provincial Volunteer Awards are now open.

The province says the awards recognize Nova Scotians who are driving positive change and inspiring others in their communities.

Nominations for the Youth Volunteer Award, Family Volunteer Award and the Nova Scotia Strong Award, an award that recognizes resilience during a time of tragedy or struggle, can be submitted online, while nominations for the Provincial Volunteer Award can be made through municipal or Mi'kmaw community contacts.

The deadline for nominations is March 1st, and this year's awards will be broadcast live online on Monday April 26th.