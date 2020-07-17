Non-medical masks to be required in N.S. hospitals, health-care facilities

Nova Scotia Health (NSH) and the IWK Health Centre will require patients and visitors to wear a non-medical mask when entering hospitals and other health care facilities beginning Tuesday.

IWK CEO Dr. Krista Jangaard says, "As we plan for a potential second wave, we want to ensure a consistent approach across all hospitals and health centres in the province."

This requirement does not apply to hospital inpatients, children under two years of age, or staff working in non-clinical areas once they have arrived in their workspace where they are able to maintain physical distance from others.

Staff and physicians working in clinical areas are already required to wear a procedure mask.

NSH says patients, visitors, and essential support people wearing their own non-medical mask need to continue to maintain a physical distance of two metres from others where possible, continue frequent hand washing, practice respiratory etiquette, and avoid touching their mask and face.

All visitors will continue to be screened upon entry.