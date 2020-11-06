North Cumberland Memorial Hospital added to online appointment booking service

North Cumberland Memorial is among three Nova Scotia Health (NSH) sites now accepting online booking for services.

As of Friday, X-Ray, EKG or blood collection appointments at the Pugwash hospital can be made online.

Nova Scotia Health says blood collection, X-Ray and EKG appointments can also be booked online for Buchanan Memorial Health Centre in Neil's Harbour, while Twin Oaks Memorial in Musquodobit Harbour is now accepting online bookings for blood collection and X-rays.

Patients without internet access can still make service appointments by phone.

The province says more NSH sites and services will be added to the online appointment booking service in the coming weeks and months.

