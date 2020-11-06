North Kentville man charged with attempted murder following stabbing

A 24-year-old man from North Kentville is facing two counts of attempted murder relating to a stabbing in the community on Sunday.

Kings District RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing at a residence on North Avenue around 8:40 a.m. that day and say the altercation was between three people who are known to each other.

Police say Michael Ephraium Reade stabbed a 61-year-old man and attempted to stab a 33-year-old woman before fleeing the home.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries.

Reade was located by police laying in a field near the home "in an unknown state of medical distress" and was transported by EHS to hospital.

He also faces one count of failing to comply with a court order and has been remanded into custody until a court appearance in Kentville on December 1st.