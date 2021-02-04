North River dairy barn destroyed by fire

More than 100 firefighters responded during a massive dairy barn fire in North River last night.

Highway 311 was closed between Main Street and Stewart's Bridge for several hours, reopening at 2:45 a.m.

The North River and District Fire Brigade responded, with mutual aid following from nine other local fire departments.

Colchester District RCMP and Emergency Management Office (EMO) officials were also on scene.

There's no word of any injuries or the cause of the fire.