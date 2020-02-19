North River woman battling cystic fibrosis has died

A young North River woman who was battling cystic fibrosis has died.

Twenty-three-year-old Chantelle Lindsay had been batting declining lung function since last fall, but her condition worsened over the last several weeks.

Her father, Mark Lindsay, posted a message on Facebook about her passing on Wednesday morning.

Lindsay's family wanted to prescribe her a breakthrough drug called Trikafta, but Vertex Pharmaceuticals hasn't applied to have it approved for use in Canada yet.

Her medical team sent requests to both the federal health department and Vertex Pharmaceuticals for special access.

Health Canada approved the request, but Vertex Pharmaceuticals did not and cited privacy considerations when asked why.

(With files from CTV Atlantic)