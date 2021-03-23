Northern Pulp fails to submit cleanup plan, N.S. to spend $19 million on sludge removal

The Nova Scotia government is spending $19 million to remove all sludge material from Boat Harbour after Northern Pulp missed a second deadline to develop a cleanup plan.

A news release yesterday states that the federal environmental assessment process is expected to be completed and approved this year, with the cleanup to start in 2022.

The pulp mill stopped production on January 31st, 2020 after the province rejected the company's request to continue pumping treated effluent into a treatment lagoon in Boat Harbour, near the Pictou Landing First Nation.

Northern Pulp was ordered by the province to develop a decommissioning plan, detailing the removal and disposal of all solid waste located within the open ditches, settling basins, and aeration basins by no later than August 1st, 2020.

Government says the company was provided an extension to February 28th, 2021, but a complete plan has not yet been submitted.

Lloyd Hines, minister responsible for Nova Scotia Lands, says in the news release, "We cannot continue to wait. Taking one management approach makes good sense to ensure it's managed in a responsible way and timelines stay on track."

Northern Pulp is responsible for removing the top layer of sludge, down to the level of a 1997 baseline survey, which must be removed before the cleanup can begin.

Without an approved decommissioning plan from the company, government says there is a significant risk that decommissioning activities would overlap with the remediation project.

That could delay the cleanup because it's not possible for both parties to dredge on the same site at the same time.

Hines says, "Our ultimate goal is to return Boat Harbour, or A'se'k, to its original state as a tidal estuary. It's a commitment to the people of Pictou Landing First Nation and Pictou County and we intend to keep it."

The additional sludge removal is expected to cost $19 million, and government is not accepting any legal liability associated with the additional work.