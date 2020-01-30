Northern Pulp given Boat Harbour extension for hibernation activities

Northern Pulp has been given permission from the province to continue to use Boat Harbour for another three months, but no pulp effluent can be released.

The ministerial order issued by Environment Minister Gordon Wilson yesterday will only allow warm boiler water generated from hibernation activities as well as site run-off from the general mill yard and landfill.

In a press release today, Paper Excellence CEO Brian Baarda says, "The short-term extension to use the Boat Harbour wastewater treatment facility will allow for a safe and environmentally sound hibernation of our facilities."

He says almost all chemicals have been transferred from the site to other facilities in Canada, and that the hibernation plan is on track to be completed by end of April.

The order requires continuous testing of mill emissions, including wastewater, solid waste, and air.

The company must also prepare a watewater disposal plan for handling site liquids after April.

The press release states that the hibernation of the pulp mill during cold temperatures poses significant challenges to prevent pipes from freezing and to maintain adequate warmth during the wastewater treatment process until the end of winter.

Monitoring and testing of wastewater is continuing throughout the hibernation of the mill.