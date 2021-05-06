Northern Pulp mill withdraws court challenge against Nova Scotia: minister

Nova Scotia's environment minister says Northern Pulp is withdrawing its request for a judicial review of a government decision that led to the mill's closure in December 2019.

Keith Irving told reporters Thursday the company informed him of its decision in a letter received Wednesday confirming the mill will be withdrawing from the province's environmental assessment process.



The company had asked the Nova Scotia Supreme Court in January 2020 to quash an order by former environment minister Gordon Wilson requiring Northern Pulp to file an environmental assessment for a proposed effluent facility.

In his Dec. 17, 2019, decision, Wilson withheld approval of the mill's controversial proposal to pump 85 million litres a day of treated effluent into the Northumberland Strait, saying he didn't have enough information on whether the project would harm the environment.



Wilson said the company couldn't move forward until it filed a full environmental assessment report.



Northern Pulp wasn't immediately available for comment today but in a statement Wednesday it said it was pulling out of the environmental process to draft a new plan calling for an overhaul of the mill near Pictou, N.S., and for a more advanced treatment facility.