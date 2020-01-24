Northern Pulp seeking judicial review environment minister's ruling

Northern Pulp is seeking a judicial review of the province's requirement it file an environmental assessment for its proposed effluent treatment facility.

The company says in a release that it, along with the union that represents some of its mill employees and nine "individuals representing the broader forestry industry," has applied to the Supreme Court to review if the decision was made on proper grounds and considered all of the evidence presented.

In December 2019, Environment Minister Gordon Wilson decided to withhold approval of Northern Pulp's proposal to dump treated effluent into the Northumberland Strait.

At the time, Wilson said the province didn't have enough information to determine if the project would harm the environment and called for an environmental assessment report to be completed if the company wanted to continue with the process.

According to CBC News, documents filed Thursday in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax indicate the company wants Wilson's ruling quashed and for costs to be awarded.



~ With files from CBC News