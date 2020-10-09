Northumberland Ferries cancels remainder of Friday crossings

Northumberland Ferries Limited says there will be no N.S.-P.E.I. ferry service on Friday.

In an e-mail to our newsroom, the ferry operator says afternoon crossings have been axed due to the weather forecast in the Northumberland Strait.

A Gail Warning remains in effect for the waterway, with Environment Canada calling for winds gusting to 30 knots (approximately 55 km/h) Friday afternoon.

Northumberland Ferries cancelled the morning crossings between Caribou, N.S. and Wood Islands, P.E.I. for October 9 on Thursday evening.