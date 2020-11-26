Northumberland High School student receives Energy and Mines Scholarship

20 Nova Scotia students will receive a scholarship from the Nova Scotia Energy and Mines Scholarship Program this year.

The province says the program supports students pursuing energy- and mining-related studies at post-secondary institutions in the province.

Eight students at Nova Scotia Community College will receive a one-time, $2,500 scholarship, while eight others enrolled in university programs, including Amelia Steeves of Northumberland Regional High School, will receive a renewable $10,000 scholarship.

The Department of Energy and Mines says four graduate students will receive a renewable Nova Scotia Energy and Mines Innovation Grant of $15,000 to support their research in the science, earth science and engineering disciplines.