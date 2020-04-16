Northwood says speed of COVID-19's spread not expected, raises issue of tight quarters

The head of a large Halifax nursing home says COVID-19's spread was faster than expected, and suggests housing multiple residents per room played a role in overcoming her facility's defences.

Northwood CEO Janet Simm says the long-term care facility took many measures, from screening staff to extensive testing, yet now finds itself having to open a second quarantine area at a downtown complex with 485 residents.

Simm says the Halifax campus originally planned a 20-bed quarantine area, but must open a second special section, as 38 residents had tested positive as of Wednesday afternoon, most with mild symptoms.

There are also 21 staff who have tested positive for the virus.

The administrator says while having more than one resident per room has been a provincial "norm," she and other long-term care leaders have long sought funding to allow for private rooms.

This has also been the position of the Nursing Homes of Nova Scotia Association, the group that represents non-profit homes in the province.

Simm says the data is still being collected on how the infection passed among Northwood residents, but adds having multiple residents per room may prove to be a factor.