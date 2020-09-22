Notorious Nova Scotia drunk driver handed 15-year prison sentence

A man the Crown calls the "worst of the worst'' drunk drivers has been sentenced to 15 years in prison by a Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge.

Sixty-two-year-old Terry Lee Naugle had previously pleaded guilty to eight counts in connection with three separate incidents in which he was caught driving while impaired between July 2019 and February 2020.

Justice Jamie Campbell accepted a joint sentencing recommendation submitted by the Crown and the defence during a hearing today in Halifax.

Campbell says the sentence is appropriate for a man who has 71 prior convictions for a range of offences, including 23 related to impaired driving and 15 for driving while prohibited.

The judge says Naugle's record is "appalling,'' adding that it was in the public's interest that he be sentenced to a "very long time in jail.''

Campbell noted that Naugle has lung cancer and would likely die while in custody, meaning that he in effect faces a life sentence.