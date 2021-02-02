Nova Scotia adding $64.2 million to 2020-25 school capital plan

Government will invest an additional $64.2 million in new and existing school projects through the updated 2020-25 school capital plan.

The province says the additional funds address increased costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, enrollment growth and environmental matters.

13 new schools are set to be built over the duration of the plan, including Springhill Elementary that should be completed by the 2023-24 school year.

The Department of Education says funding is also allocated to major school renovations, including at North Nova Education Centre in New Glasgow and École acadienne de Truro, which are slated to be completed this school year.