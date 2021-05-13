Nova Scotia adds waitlist feature to COVID-19 vaccine booking page

Nova Scotia has added a waitlist to its COVID-19 vaccine booking page in an effort to provide doses sooner and eliminate waste.

A release says the feature allows anyone with an appointment to receive their dose sooner if there is a cancellation at their scheduled clinic.

Government says its vaccine plan is on track with 37.5% of Nova Scotians having received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday.

Anyone aged 40 and older can book an appointment to receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine in Nova Scotia, while the AstraZeneca vaccine is no longer being used for first doses.