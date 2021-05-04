Nova Scotia announces additional supports for pandemic-impacted businesses

Three government programs are offering support to Nova Scotia businesses impacted by COVID-19.

A release says applications are now open for the $7.3 million Tourism Accomodationa Real Property Tax Rebate Program Part 2, and will open next week for the $7 million Small Business Real Property Tax Rebate Program.

Later this week, businesses directly impacted by the April 2021 restrictions can apply for grants of up to $5,000 through part three of the Small Business Impact Grant Program.

Government says eligibile businesses will have their fees deferred until June 30th and workers compensation premium payments deferred until July.

More information and eligibility criteria is available online.