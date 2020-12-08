Nova Scotia announces asymptomatic testing for COVID-19

Nova Scotia is introducing asymptomatic testing across the province, beginning today.

People without COVID-19 symptoms can book appointments for testing, which is mainly recommended for those with a lot of close social interaction through gatherings or many social contacts.

Testing in the Central Zone is at the Zatzman Sportsplex in Dartmouth without an appointment, while people in all other zones are asked to book online.

Anyone getting tested through this process are not required to self-isolate while waiting for their test or results.

Pop-up sites will continue in different locations around the province, but are limited to those 16 and up due to the use of rapid tests.

Asymptomatic testing is available for people who don't have symptoms, haven't travelled outside the Atlantic provinces in the last two weeks, haven't visited a potential exposure location, and who haven't been in contact with someone who has tested positive.