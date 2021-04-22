Nova Scotia announces four week 'circuit breaker' for HRM, surrounding communities

Nova Scotia has announced a four-week 'circuit breaker' for the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) and the communities of Hubbards, Milford, Lantz, Elmsdale, Enfield, South Uniacke, Ecum Secum and Trafalgar.

Starting at 8 a.m. Friday, gathering limits are capped at five, both indoors and outdoors, there is no in-person dining in restuarants, retail is capped at 25% capacity, personal services, indoor fitness facilities and indoor recreation facilities are closed, and all sports and arts and culture events are cancelled.

Travel into and out of the named areas should be avoided, and visitors are not allowed at long-term care homes, but designated caregivers can continue to provide normal service and outdoor visits can be arranged.

Public Health says masks will now be required in the common areas of private workplaces, as well as places where there is interaction with the public, areas with poor ventilation, and areas where physical distancing cannot be maintained.

The province is encouraging outdoor activities for both physical and mental well-being, as long as gathering limits are followed, and outdoor fitness and recreation businesses can operate with a cap of 25 people and physical distancing.

Most schools and all child care centres in the area remain open, except for schools in areas of increased COVID-19 activity, which will move to at-home learning for a two-week period.

Masks will be required for all students in all Nova Scotia schools starting Monday and school gyms will be closed for four weeks.

Government says people who do not adhere to a gathering limit can be fined up to $1,000.

Other restrictions in place in the listed communities until at least May 20th include: