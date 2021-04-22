Nova Scotia announces four week 'circuit breaker' for HRM, surrounding communities
Nova Scotia has announced a four-week 'circuit breaker' for the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) and the communities of Hubbards, Milford, Lantz, Elmsdale, Enfield, South Uniacke, Ecum Secum and Trafalgar.
Starting at 8 a.m. Friday, gathering limits are capped at five, both indoors and outdoors, there is no in-person dining in restuarants, retail is capped at 25% capacity, personal services, indoor fitness facilities and indoor recreation facilities are closed, and all sports and arts and culture events are cancelled.
Travel into and out of the named areas should be avoided, and visitors are not allowed at long-term care homes, but designated caregivers can continue to provide normal service and outdoor visits can be arranged.
Public Health says masks will now be required in the common areas of private workplaces, as well as places where there is interaction with the public, areas with poor ventilation, and areas where physical distancing cannot be maintained.
The province is encouraging outdoor activities for both physical and mental well-being, as long as gathering limits are followed, and outdoor fitness and recreation businesses can operate with a cap of 25 people and physical distancing.
Most schools and all child care centres in the area remain open, except for schools in areas of increased COVID-19 activity, which will move to at-home learning for a two-week period.
Masks will be required for all students in all Nova Scotia schools starting Monday and school gyms will be closed for four weeks.
Government says people who do not adhere to a gathering limit can be fined up to $1,000.
Other restrictions in place in the listed communities until at least May 20th include:
- wedding and funeral ceremonies hosted by a recognized business or organization can have five people, plus officiants;
- no meetings or training except mental health and addictions support groups, which can have 25 people with physical distancing and masks;
- no sports practices, training, games, competitions or tournaments;
- no arts and culture rehearsals or in-person performances, though virtual gatherings and performances can be held with up to five people in one location;
- unregulated health professions such as massage therapy and other complementary or alternative medicine providers are closed, with the exception of continuing care workers, home-care workers, ocularists and podiatrists;
- businesses and organizations offering a wide variety of indoor recreation activities are closed, such as indoor play areas, arcades, climbing facilities, dance classes and music lessons
- museums, libraries and the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia are closed, but libraries can offer pick-up and drop-off of books and other materials Nova Scotia Art Gallery are closed, but libraries can offer pick-up and drop-off of books and other materials;
- all homes licensed by the Department of Community Service under the Homes for Special Care Act cannot have visitors and residents cannot have community access;
- all adult day programs for persons with disabilities funded by the Department of Community Services will be closed except for scheduled vaccine clinics at three of these programs;
- all adult day programs for seniors remain closed provincewide;