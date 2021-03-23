Nova Scotia capital budget over $1 billion for second consecutive year

For the second consecutive year, Nova Scotia's Liberal government has released a capital budget with over $1 billion in spending.

The $1.17-billion earmarked for highways, schools and hospitals tops last year's $1.042-billion plan, which had been the largest single-year capital plan in the province's history.

The 2021-22 capital budget includes $217 million for the design and construction of 15 schools, including Springhill Elementary, and for the purchase of the province's four remaining public-private partnership schools.

There is also $178 million to support hospital projects in Halifax and Sydney, N.S.

The health-care sector will get another $95.5 million for the construction and repair of other medical facilities and $22.4 million to replace medical equipment and ambulances.

The plan includes $467 million for road, highway and bridge improvements that were previously announced, including the twinning of a section of Highway 104 between Sutherlands River and Antigonish.

(With files from Bell Media's Charles M. Renshaw)