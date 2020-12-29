Nova Scotia conservation group buys 220-hectare wildland outside Halifax

A Nova Scotia-based conservation group has purchased a 220-hectare private plot of wildland outside Halifax that it will protect from development.

The Nova Scotia Nature Trust said today the purchase of the Blue Mountain Wilderness Connector will ensure over 2,000 hectares of one of North America's largest expanses of urban wilderness will remain unbroken.

The group says the 220 hectares, just west of the province's capital city, are located between two sections of the provincially protected Blue Mountain-Birch Cove Lakes Wilderness Area.

The newly purchased private plot of land includes forests, bogs and wetlands and supports over 150 different bird species.

Nature Trust executive director Bonnie Sutherland says protecting the area is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic as more Nova Scotians spend time outdoors.

The group says funding partners include the city Halifax, the Nova Scotia Crown Share Land Legacy Trust and the Canada Nature Fund.