Nova Scotia creates College of Medical Imaging and Radiation Therapy Professionals

Government has created the Nova Scotia College of Medical Imaging and Radiation Therapy Professionals.

The College was created with the enactment of the new Medical imaging and Radiation Therapy Professionals Act, and replaces the Nova Scotia Association of Medical Radiation Technologists.

The Department of Health and Wellness says technologists who perform MRIs and ultrasounds will be joined with nuclear medicine technologists, radiological technologists and radiation therapists in the new regulatory body.

More than 700 health-care workers across Nova Scotia are covered under the new act.