Nova Scotia Crown seeks removal of defence lawyer before new murder trial

The Nova Scotia Crown says it will apply to have the defence lawyer removed for a Nova Scotia man who faces a new trial on a charge of second-degree murder.

Last month, the Supreme Court of Canada ordered a new trial for Randy Riley, who was convicted in 2018 of killing 27-year-old Donald Chad Smith on Oct. 23, 2010.

Smith was found with a gunshot wound to the upper right side of his body and his red pizza delivery bag nearby.

Crown spokeswoman Chris Hansen said prosecutor Peter Craig told a Nova Scotia Supreme Court justice Thursday that he wants Riley's lawyer removed from the case.

Halifax defence lawyer Trevor McGuigan represented Riley at his original trial and had been engaged to represent him in the upcoming hearing.

Hansen declined to comment on the reasons the Crown is seeking the removal of McGuigan from the case, and she said the Crown expects to seek a publication ban for proceedings set for Dec. 14.