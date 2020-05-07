Nova Scotia donut campaign raises $1.4 million after mass shootings

The Tim Hortons chain has raised $1.4 million for people and communities affected by the recent mass shooting in Nova Scotia.

The money has been collected from sales of "Nova Scotia Strong" donuts sold across the country, using a variety of designs created by the company's bakers.

The company says the proceeds will go to the Canadian Red Cross Stronger Together Nova Scotia Fund.

The restaurant with the most "Nova Scotia Strong" donuts sold was in Debert, N.S., one of the communities that had victims among the 22 people killed by the gunman on April 18 and 19.

Debert is also home to a Tim Hortons distribution centre that employs residents in the region.

The campaign was officially launched last week and was boosted by the support of Nova Scotian NHL stars Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon.