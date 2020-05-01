Nova Scotia eases some COVID-19 restrictions

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, have announced the easing of some public health restrictions around COVID-19.

The initial steps are:

provincial and municipal parks can reopen, but playground equipment will continue to be off limits

trails are allowed to open

people are allowed to use and visit community gardens

garden centres, nurseries and similar businesses can open

sportfishing is permitted from shore or boat, but fishing derbies are not allowed

people can attend boating, yacht or sailing clubs for the purpose of preparing boats for use

golf driving ranges can open, including those at golf clubs, but the course must remain closed; golf clubs can perform necessary maintenance and preparations for opening

people can use their cottages. Use is restricted to one household unit at a time, travel must be directly to the cottage and back, and travelling back and forth frequently from cottage and primary residence is discouraged

provincial and private campgrounds remain closed, but they can perform necessary maintenance and preparations for opening. An exception is recreational vehicles parked year-round at private campgrounds, which can be used but must follow the same rules as cottages

drive-in religious services will be allowed, as long as people stay in their cars, they are parked two metres apart and there are no interactions between people in cars or between people in cars and others

Existing public health directives around social distancing and social gatherings remain in place.

Dr. Strang says, "Our ability to open things up further - for example, beaches, golf courses and campgrounds -- depends on how each of us does with these adjustments."

Government says a phased plan to further lift public health restrictions is under development, based on science.

The timing of each phase will be determined by the result to the easing of restrictions.