Nova Scotia expands COVID-19 vaccinations in first phase of plan

The expansion of Nova Scotia's COVID-19 vaccination program is underway, including at a long-term care home in Halifax where 53 of the province's 65 pandemic-linked deaths occurred.

Seventy-seven-year-old Ann Hicks and 85-year-old Audrey Wiseman were among the first residents at the Northwood facility to receive shots of the Moderna vaccine today.

Another vaccination clinic opened at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital and Valley Regional Hospital is also set to begin vaccinations this week, with each facility to receive 1,950 doses of vaccine.

Another 2,925 doses are being shipped this week to the Colchester East Hants Health Centre with a clinic to begin there next Monday.

Last week the province said that it expected to receive a combined total of 140,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna vaccines by the end of March, enough to immunize 75,000 people during the first phase of its immunization plan.

The province received a combined 9,550 doses in December, with 2,720 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered to front line health workers in the Halifax area and another 2,720 reserved for a second dose, while 3,700 doses of the Moderna vaccine were reserved for long-term care facilities.